Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Drops By 8.3%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,972,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 4,329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,972.0 days.

HelloFresh Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($57.45) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HelloFresh from €23.00 ($24.47) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

