Short Interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Drops By 8.0%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 252,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

