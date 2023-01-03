Short Interest in Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Decreases By 8.8%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Lucara Diamond Stock Up 2.8 %

LUCRF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.