Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Declines By 8.6%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,700 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

MLFNF opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

