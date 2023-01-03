Short Interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Drops By 8.1%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 12,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %

MGM opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

