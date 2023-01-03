Short Interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Decreases By 8.4%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the airline’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the airline’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LUV opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

