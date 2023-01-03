Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

