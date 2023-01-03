Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) versus Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Financial Comparison

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) and Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Snap One has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viewtran Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Snap One shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Snap One shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One -1.10% 5.14% 2.40% Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 2 2 0 2.50 Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap One currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.92%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $1.01 billion 0.56 -$36.40 million ($0.17) -43.59 Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viewtran Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap One.

Summary

Snap One beats Viewtran Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts. In addition, the company offers software solutions consisting of OvrC system that provides integrators with a remote management and monitoring solution; Control4 OS3 for command and control of smart living systems; Parasol, a subscription-based service that gives homeowners and small businesses access to a continuous remote support service; and 4Sight, a remote system management software for end consumers. It sells its through integrators and distributors, as well as through e-commerce portal. The company was formerly known as Crackle Intermediate Corp. and changed its name to Snap One Holdings Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Snap One Holdings Corp. is a subsidiary of Hellman & Friedman, LLC.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

