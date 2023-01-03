SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $82.32.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

