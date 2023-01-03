SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $188,748,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,822,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $115.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

