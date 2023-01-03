Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,231 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

