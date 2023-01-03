Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

