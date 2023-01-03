State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 102,795 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 191,453 shares in the last quarter.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 136.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

