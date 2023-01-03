State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $230.14 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

