State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

