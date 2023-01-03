State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

