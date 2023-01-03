State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.42 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 833.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 905.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after buying an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 10.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

MongoDB stock opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $538.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.