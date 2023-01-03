State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,275,000 after buying an additional 168,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,709,000 after buying an additional 956,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,984,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,853,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

