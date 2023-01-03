State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 803.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after buying an additional 449,905 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equifax Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.79.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $194.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average is $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $294.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

