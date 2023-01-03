State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 118.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $50,766,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 238.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 587,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

