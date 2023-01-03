State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 185,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Certara by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after buying an additional 79,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,860.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

