State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SITC opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

SITE Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

