State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $59,609,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 612,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in BorgWarner by 640.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 588,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 509,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

