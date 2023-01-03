State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,730 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 36.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

NYSE:XYL opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $121.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

