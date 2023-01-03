State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 275 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

MLM opened at $337.97 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.