State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,980 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 298.73 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

