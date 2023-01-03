State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,600 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

