State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,625 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $76.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

