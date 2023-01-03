State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,575 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.