State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

