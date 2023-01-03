State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

