State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after buying an additional 1,232,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 96,071 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $17,294,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,123,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

