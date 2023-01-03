State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after acquiring an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $230.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.13 and a 200-day moving average of $330.34. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.