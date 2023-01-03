State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARE opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

