State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

DTE stock opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

