State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 21,400 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.