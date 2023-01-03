State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 9.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.