State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,839 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 43.2% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

