State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Sterne Agee CRT increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

