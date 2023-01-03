State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.