State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.0 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $199.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

