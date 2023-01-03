State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

HIG stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

