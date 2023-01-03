State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.