State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ameren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

