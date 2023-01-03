State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,605,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

