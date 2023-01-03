State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.55 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

