State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,925,000 after buying an additional 542,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,913 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,605,000 after buying an additional 1,024,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,390,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,081,000 after buying an additional 305,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

