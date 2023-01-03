State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 25.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

