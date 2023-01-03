State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.71 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

ROK opened at $257.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $350.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

