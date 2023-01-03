State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

PPG opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

